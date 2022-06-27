Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills

By AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure. Memes and status updates explained how women could legally get abortion pills in the mail. Some even offered to mail the prescriptions to women living in a state that has banned the procedure. Facebook and Instagram responded by removing some of the posts. The platforms’ parent company, Meta, said it has a policy against gifting or selling pharmaceutical drugs.