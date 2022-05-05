The Woods Humane Society is offering free microchip clinics for Pets in May

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The Woods Humane Society is offering free microchips for dogs and cats throughout the month of May.

Appointments are available on Wednesdays in San Luis Obispo and on Fridays in Atascadero. Appointments in both locations are from 2-4pm.

The microchips are the size of a grain of rice that are implanted under the animals skin.

“The reason that we're doing that microchips are just so important. They allow pets to be reunited with their owners if they get lost. So they're really just like the cheapest, easiest best way that pet that pet owners can protect their pets from becoming lost stray pets or ending up in a shelter somewhere that will help them Sure. My second they want a different room Yeah, it's only that, said Jamie Relth the Communications Manger.

Pet owners interested can go to the Woods Humane Society website to schedule an appointment.