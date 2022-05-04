Lompoc City Council approves Ryon Park tennis and pickleball court renovation

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday approved funding for renovation projects for the Ryon Park tennis and pickleball courts, as well as improvements to other recreation facilities.

The city will convert two of the six existing tennis courts into two new pickleball courts and renovate the four remaining courts by adding fencing, wind screening, and LED retrofit lighting, according to city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin.

The project is expected to cost $650,000 and was approved unanimously by the council.

The council also approved adding a new restroom and concession facility at Johns-Manville Park, and the portion of funding for the project not already covered by Lompoc Community Development Block Grant funding is estimated to cost $89,000, according to Scroggin.

City staff hopes to begin the renovation projects in the fall, with both being complete in 2023, Scroggin said.

The council also approved the completion of the Lompoc Master Parks and Recreation Facilities Plan which will help the city prioritize community needs, gauge community interest, and consider funding options and recommendations for projects.