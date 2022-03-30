Proposed Carpinteria Farm and Hospitality Experience is subject of a public hearing tonight

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Some people hitting golf balls at The First Tee at Sunset Ridge off Carpinteria Avenue are worried a proposed project will close their favorite driving range.

They call it Tee Time golf and like that it is open seven days a week for people of all ages.

Sometimes people hitting balls say they see celebrities including Rob Lowe hitting golf balls at the range.

But the area is now at the center of a proposal called the Carpinteria Farm & Hospitality Experience.

It would cover the 28-acre site and farmland and undeveloped acres between the bluff top and the train tracks.

It would include a 59-room hotel, 34 bungalows and building with 16 residential units, a restaurant and event space.

It would also include an organic farming area, a farm stand, open space and trails .

A public hearing is being held at city hall to discuss the proposal tonight.

It will begin with the Carp Bluff, LLC's project description and presentation.

The special meeting of the City Council, Planning Commission and Architectural Review Board starts at 5:30 p.m.

Your NewsChannel will cover hearing and have reaction tonight on the news.