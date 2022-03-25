Friday evening forecast March 25th

Today should be the last day of dealing with above average temperatures, at least until Tuesday. In the meantime, the central coast will be given cloudy, wet, and decently windy conditions. However, with lingering dense fog along the coastline, expect humidity levels to pick up just a bit into Saturday night.

Saturday, according to our computers, will be rather boring from a weather perspective. Temperatures will drop a bit -- looking at 60s-70s across the Santa Barbara region but a tad warmer in Ventura County. Cloudy conditions will increase Saturday and remain in place the entire weekend. As we head into Sunday morning, winds will pick up pretty drastically. Those winds will be strongest up north and even in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Winds will calm Sunday afternoon but rain will begin late Sunday night but mostly in San Luis Obispo County. Patches will form around Santa Barbara later into the evening, more during sleeping hours, but will increase into Monday morning. All of Monday, we will see a decent down pour. An inch to three inches in the valleys and about a half-an-inch along the coast. This will be our most significant showers of the month and even potential for thunderstorms

Temperatures will be below average at that time but will spike up on Tuesday as we go back to average temperatures the remainder of next week as we get set for the month of April.