Professor sues student for posting final exam online

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California university professor is suing a student he says tried to cheat on the midterm and final exams by posting them online in hopes of getting the answers. The Orange County Register says David Berkovitz, who teaches at Chapman University’s business school, filed a federal lawsuit last week. The suit contends the unnamed student committed copyright infringement last year by posting the exams on an education-based document-sharing website in an effort to obtain answers to some essay questions. The exams were copyrighted by the professor. The university says it’s not involved in the lawsuit.