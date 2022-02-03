Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles receives upgrades

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- New LED display scoreboards and softball bases were among recent upgrades made at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles REC Foundation and the Community Services Parks Maintenance team went to bat in January to provide upgrades to the park, located at 2970 Union Rd.

The city's maintenance staff replaced 20-year-old scoreboards with brand new LED display scoreboards and wireless consoles at all four of the park's softball fields, according to Recreation Coordinator Heather Stephenson.

Each energy-efficient new scoreboard is 4-feet tall and 10-feet wide, with 15-inch-tall LED digits, according to the city's Maintenance Superintendent Freda Berman.

The Paso Robles REC Foundation's Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment provided funding for the boards, which cost roughly $23,500 in total.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Paso Robles REC Foundation and the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment, enabling the City to provide enhancements like these new score boards at Barney Schwartz Park,” Berman said.

“The softball fields at this park provide the opportunity for large scale tournaments as well as a place for our community members to gather and enjoy outdoor activities in one of the most beautiful parks in our county.”

The city's parks maintenance staff also reworked all four of the softball fields, grading the infields, adding infield mix, removing uneven areas, and striping the fields, according to Stephenson.

The softball bases were also replaced or repaired, dugout windscreens were repaired, and drainage and irrigation issues were addressed, she added.

Future projects planned for the park include a state-of-the-art bike pump track slated for an undeveloped half-acre of land east of the park's one-million-gallon lake.

The Paso Robles REC Foundation established a $500,000 budget of the Barney Schwartz Park Memorial Endowment fund to finance the construction of the tack, Stephenson said.

The city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will consider the concept design for the track at a meeting on Feb. 14.