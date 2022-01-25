Mobile home destroyed by fire near Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. - A mobile home near Atascadero was destroyed Tuesday after it was fully engulfed by a fire.

It happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Homestead Road about three miles north of Atascadero.

According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived on scene to find all the occupants safely out of a fully engulfed mobile home.

Around 12:05 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was out and firefighters were able to keep it from spreading.

#HomesteadIC (UPDATE) Fire is contained to the structure. No injuries reported. Firefighters will be on scene 1-2 hours for mop up. Use caution while driving in the area as fire apparatus are entering and exiting the driveway. @ATAFireL3600 assisting. pic.twitter.com/CAJrHPP99U — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 25, 2022

Drivers were encouraged to look out for emergency personnel who were expected to stay on scene for several hours.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.