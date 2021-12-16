City of Santa Maria completes playground renovations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria finished their playground renovations on Thursday.

Rodenberger Park, located at 2725 Santa Barbara Drive, has a new look.

The new playground now includes a variety of slides and a swing set for kids ages 5 to 12 years old.

There is also a reservable field and fitness course available.

The park is named after Ronald J Rodenberger, a Santa Maria resident who has volunteered for many boards and commissions in the city. He served as a Recreation and Parks Commissioner for more than 20 years; a founding member and President of the People for Leisure And Youth, Inc.; President of the Tri-Counties Judge/Marshals Association; State Director for the Marshals Association of California; served on the Law Enforcement Advisory Board for Allan Hancock College; Vice President of the Southside Little League; and President of the Santa Maria Indian Baseball Team Board.

Rodenberger also received the prestigious Jeffersonian Award, an award that is given to those who embody and exemplify the unique and distinct ideals of true citizenship and public service to their community.

The park is open for families and friends to enjoy.