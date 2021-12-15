Motorcyclist seriously injured in Santa Barbara crash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning in Santa Barbara.

At around 10 a.m., a crash happened between a Black BMW and a motorcycle at the intersection of Quarantina Street and East Canon Perdido Street.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash.

The driver of the BMW was said to have no injuries but the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported by AMR to the emergency room at Cottage Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Investigators say drugs and/or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in this crash.