Principal, parents raise concerns about community near school in SW Portland

By AUDREY WEIL

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A school principal and parents in Multnomah Village are raising concerns about the location of a homeless shelter site.

This comes as we’re learning the Safe Rest Villages are set to open early next year, not this year as originally planned.

In a message to the press Wednesday, the principal at West Hills Christian School said the city didn’t give them any notice or a chance for input before announcing the Sears lot on Multnomah Boulevard will be a Safe Rest Village location.

The villages provide pods for houseless people to live in, based on referral, and offer common areas with things like kitchens, bathroom and laundry.

FOX 12 also heard from parents who didn’t want to go on camera but don’t like the sounds of it.

Principal Doug Loiler said the city seems to be moving forward without considering the impacts to young children, the school community or the neighborhood.

The city already uses the site for other things and said up to 60 pods could fit there.

FOX 12 spoke to a parent at the nearby school who thinks it’s a good idea.

“Folks that need a home need a place to land, and from the little bit of research I’ve done I know it’s important to have a grocery store nearby so that they have access to things they need, so I see it as a positive move,” Suzanne Conrad said.

He’s asking the city to: ● provide a real and meaningful process to gather input from the school and community before final plans are made

● commit to following an enforceable plan that will address the impact of the village on the school, young children, families, and others who use the school campus

● ensure the City has sufficient resources to address concerns

● commit to providing timely responses by first responders and by the city, county, and the shelter operators should the need arise

● ensure that the shelter population does not have access to the school campus or to the young children walking past the site

● screen individuals who wish to be located at this site as part of its operations plan

● address security and management of the Rest Village Site to ensure it does not create risks and liability for the School or for the City

● commit to a long term communication and coordination plan with West Hills Christian School regarding issues that arise and ongoing operations at the site

But a spokesperson for Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office said the Safe Rest Villages team has reached out to the school several times yet hasn’t received a response, saying Wednesday they received a call from an attorney and this has now been referred to the city attorney’s office.

The city’s received many emails from people concerned about this site. They’re replying to those, saying that everyone’s safety is important, that this site will be managed 24/7, and that because a person is experiencing houselessness does not mean they are a threat to children.

The site is one of three announced locations; the city expects to open six early next year.

As far as what’s causing the delay in opening these, they mentioned resistance from property owners and people in these areas, supply chain issues, and restrictions on how American Rescue Plan money can be used, which is what’s funding these sites.

