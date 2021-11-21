Fire crews put out house fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters put out a house fire in Orcutt on Sunday evening.

It happened at a single story house on Amethyst Drive.

Fire crews say the fire was isolated to the laundry room area.

They say the fire also spread to the garage.

While there is some smoke damage to the house, fire crews say no injuries have been reported at this time.

"So this is a great reminder to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your house ... the occupants were able to get out because they saw the fire … if it happened in the middle of the night … the smoke detector would have warned them," said battalion chief Mike Klusyk of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews were on scene for several hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.