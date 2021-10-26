Abandoned home goes up in flames, Isla Vista neighbors say it had lots of visitors
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters are working to put out a fire burning in a two-story structure in Isla Vista, Tuesday morning.
The building, described as a family residence, was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived shortly after 3:10 a.m. on the 6600 block of Abrego Road. Neighbors say the home was abandoned but frequently had people inside.
Fire officials say it was burning so hot when they got on scene, firefighters had to back away and fight the fire in a "defensive" mode. A primary and secondary search of the building will take place when it's safe to do so, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
This is a breaking story and more information will be added when it becomes available.
