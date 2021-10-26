Abandoned home goes up in flames, Isla Vista neighbors say it had lots of visitors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters are working to put out a fire burning in a two-story structure in Isla Vista, Tuesday morning.

The building, described as a family residence, was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived shortly after 3:10 a.m. on the 6600 block of Abrego Road. Neighbors say the home was abandoned but frequently had people inside.









Photos show the fire burning along the 6600 block of Abrego Road. (Photos: Ashely Forrest)

Fire officials say it was burning so hot when they got on scene, firefighters had to back away and fight the fire in a "defensive" mode. A primary and secondary search of the building will take place when it's safe to do so, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

https://twitter.com/SBCFireInfo/status/1452961547723046914?s=20

This is a breaking story and more information will be added when it becomes available.