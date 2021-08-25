Man seriously injured after being run over by his own vehicle at Santa Ynez gas station

News

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. -- A man was seriously injured after being run over by his own vehicle at a gas station in Santa Ynez near the Chumash Casino Wednesday morning.

At around 10:27 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the Chumash gas station for a report of a car that hit a pedestrian. The Mobil Gas Station is on Highway 246 and Edison Street on Chumash property near the casino.

When first responders arrived on scene they found a man who was seriously injured.

In their investigation, they found that the man parked his 2009 Ford pickup truck along the carwash but when he got out, he realized he did not engage the parking brake and the truck began to roll.

The man tried to stop the truck but was run over by the truck.

The man, identified as a 44-year-old man from Texas, suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to the hospital for further treatment. His current condition is unclear.