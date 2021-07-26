Santa Barbara will receive an update on the Civilian Police Review commission

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A civilian police review commission proposed in Santa Barbara will be discussed by city leaders Tuesday. That commission will be developed from another group as part of the first step in the process.

The Council has established the Community Formation Commission (CFC) to guide the creation of a civilian police review system.

The CFC is looking at how other commissions have been assembled, and what directives they have to address community concerns.

Eventually police department standards and protocols will be reviewed. The process is expected to involve many community meetings and outreach.

The civilian oversight committee is expected to be in place in March of 2022.

The formation of this commission is, in part, the result of community rallies last year, calling for changes in the police department. Thousands demonstrated on the streets and at police headquarters. Some carried signs saying "defund the police" or "abolish the police."

Former Police Chief Lori Luhnow retired in February and the city is expected to announce a replacement in the next two months, although that timeline is not firm. The interim Chief of Police is Barney Melekian.

