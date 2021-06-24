Motorcyclist killed in crash in Santa Ynez Valley

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Fire said it happened around 10:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of Baseline Avenue, near the intersection of Baseline and Linda Vista Drive, east of Highway 154.

Firefighters were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they said the motorcyclist was in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics tried to save the man, but he died of his injuries.

Firefighters said the motorcyclist was a man in his 60s.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Firefighters didn't say whether the other driver involved suffered any injuries.

Two Santa Barbara County fire engines and a battalion chief were called to the scene, along with AMR and Calstar.

Thursday's crash marked the third deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in Santa Barbara County just this week and follows other recent crashes involving motorcycles.

