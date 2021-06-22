Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 154

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a guardrail and tumbling 100 feet over the side of Highway 154 Tuesday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, the motorcyclist crashed near Stagecoach Road around 5:40 p.m.

CHP arrived on scene and closed part of the roadway as emergency crews responded. One-way traffic control was put in place while emergency responders were in the area.

CHP issued a Sigalert which means "any unplanned event that causes the closing of one lane of traffic for 30 minutes or more". By 6:25 p.m. the roadway was reopened.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team was called into respond to the crash.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that the motorcyclist was killed.

This was the second deadly motorcycle crash to happen in Santa Barbara County Tuesday. Another motorcyclist was killed on Purisima Road near Lompoc.

The crash is under investigation.