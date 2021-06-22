Fatal motorcycle crash near Lompoc prompts road closure

Traffic

LOMPOC, Calif. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon which resulted in a closure of a busy roadway in the Lompoc Valley.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Gate and Purisima roads.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a crash.

Purisima Road, which is one of the main throughways in the Lompoc Valley, was closed between Rucker Road and the Highway 246 roundabout. Mission Gate Road was also closed.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said first responders found the motorcyclist on the roadway suffering from serious injuries. Bertucelli said the motorcyclist, identified as a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

