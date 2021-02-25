Skip to Content
Driver airlifted with major injuries after head-on crash into tree in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - A driver who went head-on into a tree Thursday morning has been airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The single-car accident happened just before 7 a.m. along Alamo Pintado Road near Adobe Canyon in Solvang. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The person suffered major injuries, according to County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.

The crash is under investigation.

