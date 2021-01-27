Crews work to rescue residents stuck in homes near River Fire burn scar in Monterey County

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District is working to rescue people trapped in homes near the River Fire burn scar.

The agency said the rescues are happening in a subdivision in the 800 block of River Road where mud moved through several homes, blocking people in.

At least one person was injured after being stuck overnight, according to the fire district. She has been taken to a hospital.

In addition to people, crews are trying to rescue 50 large animals that are stuck and trying to clear the area so people can access their homes.

Earlier in the morning, the fire district responded to a report of a driver stuck in a vehicle in the same area. He said he was not injured, but that there was mud across the road.

The River Fire burned more than 48,800 acres in Monterey County after sparking in August 2020. The fire was ruled to be contained in September.

