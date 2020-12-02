SoCal Edison considering power shutoffs during red flag wind conditions

News

VENTURA, Calif. - Southern California Edison is warning of the possible return of Public Safety Power Shutoffs Wednesday night.

Red flag wind conditions throughout Southern California could force the utility to pull the plug on upwards of 236,000 customers. SoCal Edison customers from Ventura to the Inland Empire could be affected.

“We understand that having your power turned off is a hardship, especially in the middle of a pandemic and when most folks are at home. We are working to limit the number of customers who are shutoff due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs,” said Vik Trehan, SCE director and incident commander.

Southern California Edison warns of Public Safety Power Shutoffs

The PSPS program is used to lower the risk of electrical lines sparking wildfires when strong winds are forecasted.

Edison says they are monitoring conditions for a possible shutoff around 9 p.m. Wednesday.