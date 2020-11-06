Skip to Content
Emergency crews head to car accident along West Main St. between Santa Maria & Guadalupe

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department along with several ambulance crews are headed to a three-car crash between Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

The crash was reported 6:20 a.m. along West Main Street near Bonita School Road. The California Highway Patrol says at least two vehicles collided, one ended up in a ditch. A third vehicle is along the shoulder, according to the CHP.

Traffic has been impacted. The CHP says both lanes are blocked due to the crash and emergency response.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County / Traffic
Joe Buttitta

