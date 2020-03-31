SB Unified Schools ready to launch “Online Classrooms”

News

SANTA BARBARA Calif. - SB Unified Schools is ready to launch "Online Classrooms".

They have been working to make sure all of its students are able to learn from home

They announced Tuesday that remote learning starts Wednesday, April 1st.

SB Unified said families were sent messages about this from their principals as well as from the district.

Teachers will be reaching out to students with expectations and support around remote learning. Students MUST check email to be sure they are responding to their teachers.

Elementary students will be receiving paper homework packets this week. If families have questions, SB Unified asked to please contact your student(s)’ school or teacher.

Free meals (breakfast and lunch) are being offered to all SBUnified students ages 18 and under during school closure. Both meals are being served at the same time - 11:30-1:00 pm - at the following Grab n Go sites.



WiFI/IPADs/Communications via ParentSquare:

WiFi: SB Unified is offering assistance to their families who need WiFi to access online learning. Call 805-696-2700 for support in Spanish/English.

IPads: They have iPads for every 3rd-12th grade student and are working to get all PK-2 students one as well. If a student's iPad is broken or lost, they can supply you with a new one. Call 805-696-2700 for support in Spanish/English.

ParentSquare: SB Unified said they communicate with their families in both English and Spanish through Parentsquare. If a parent has any trouble with this, you can also give them a call at the hotline number.

Student mental health: If a child is experiencing anxiety or extreme sadness, please contact their school counselor or principal for assistance.