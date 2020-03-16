Ventura County Superior Court will close for judicial holidays

News

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Superior Court will be closed from Monday to Wednesday due to judicial holidays for filing deadlines and other time calculation purposes.

Limited operations will be in effect in response to Governor Newsom's declaration of a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic and the county's declaration of a local health emergency.

Jury services will be closed from Monday to Friday.

The Court will resume limited operations on Thursday.

They say the majority of courtrooms and all clerk's offices at all court locations will remain closed.

A small number of courtrooms will be open to hearing urgent criminal, juvenile, unlawful detainer and temporary restraining order issues only through Friday.

The Ventura and East County walk-up windows will be open at each court location for traffic and collection payments on Thursday and Friday.

The court will announce whether limited operations will continue based on public health agency recommendations by Friday.