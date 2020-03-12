Massive plane finally leaves SBA after summer crash-landing

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An unusual sight overnight, a massive plane on the streets of Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The C-130A crash-landed in August 2019 at the Santa Barbara Airport, closing runways for 18 hours. At the time is was carrying 7 people, no one was hurt.

Seven months later, the large plane finally left the airport Thursday morning. A large trailer hauled the body of the aircraft away around midnight. The wings and tail were pieces were removed for transport.

It's believed the C-130A is now headed to Arizona.