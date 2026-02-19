Annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival Returns to the Central Coast

Below is a press release from Discover Buellton regarding the annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival taking place next month!

BUELLTON, CA – The Central Coast’s most flavorful celebration returns when the Buellton Wine & Chili Festival takes over Flying Flags RV Resort on Sunday, March 15, 2026, from 12:00-4:30 pm, celebrating the bold flavors and festive fun with this year’s theme, “Uncorking the Heat.” The beloved annual community favorite brings together the best in wine, craft beverages, and mouthwatering chili and salsa showcase right in the heart of Buellton.

Setting the tone for the day is a dynamic lineup of live entertainment, led by Maclovia, an Ojai-based band known for their electrifying mix of Latin rock, psychedelic influences, and emotionally driven sound. Guests can also enjoy performances by Salty Strings, a Santa Barbara string band that blends traditional bluegrass with coastal inspiration, and DJ F.I.U., a veteran DJ with more than 20 years of experience spinning across California and Nevada.

Alongside the music, attendees can explore a wide selection of wine, craft beer, seltzers, ciders, and spirits while sampling unlimited chili and salsa throughout the afternoon. Attendees are also encouraged to watch and take part in the Chili Cook-Off, a friendly competition where local businesses, residents, and bold home cooks go head-to-head for bragging rights and the title of best chili and salsa in the area. Restaurants, nonprofit groups, community members, and those eager to showcase their culinary skills can register at https://buelltonwineandchilifestival.com/.

With so much to sip, taste, and experience throughout the afternoon, guests can choose from the following ticket options to join the celebration: