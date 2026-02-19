Annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival Returns to the Central Coast
Below is a press release from Discover Buellton regarding the annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival taking place next month!
BUELLTON, CA – The Central Coast’s most flavorful celebration returns when the Buellton Wine & Chili Festival takes over Flying Flags RV Resort on Sunday, March 15, 2026, from 12:00-4:30 pm, celebrating the bold flavors and festive fun with this year’s theme, “Uncorking the Heat.” The beloved annual community favorite brings together the best in wine, craft beverages, and mouthwatering chili and salsa showcase right in the heart of Buellton.
Setting the tone for the day is a dynamic lineup of live entertainment, led by Maclovia, an Ojai-based band known for their electrifying mix of Latin rock, psychedelic influences, and emotionally driven sound. Guests can also enjoy performances by Salty Strings, a Santa Barbara string band that blends traditional bluegrass with coastal inspiration, and DJ F.I.U., a veteran DJ with more than 20 years of experience spinning across California and Nevada.
Alongside the music, attendees can explore a wide selection of wine, craft beer, seltzers, ciders, and spirits while sampling unlimited chili and salsa throughout the afternoon. Attendees are also encouraged to watch and take part in the Chili Cook-Off, a friendly competition where local businesses, residents, and bold home cooks go head-to-head for bragging rights and the title of best chili and salsa in the area. Restaurants, nonprofit groups, community members, and those eager to showcase their culinary skills can register at https://buelltonwineandchilifestival.com/.
With so much to sip, taste, and experience throughout the afternoon, guests can choose from the following ticket options to join the celebration:
- The Hot Chili Ticket ($65): General Admission for guests 21 and over; includes a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine tasting, craft beer, seltzers, ciders, and spirits, along with unlimited chili and salsa.
- The Mild Chili Ticket ($25): Available for guests 20 and under; includes unlimited chili and salsa with no alcohol consumption.
- Children ages 6 and under: Enter for free.
- At-the-Door Tickets: $75 for the Hot Chili Ticket and $35 for the Mild Chili Ticket. (Chili and salsa available while supplies last.)
For added convenience, the festival offers the Brew Bus, a round-trip shuttle from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, and Santa Maria for $30. Shuttle tickets must be purchased in advance, and full pickup and drop-off details are available at https://buelltonwineandchilifestival.com/. Nearby parking will also be available at Pea Soup Andersen’s, with clear signage directing attendees. The festival grounds are a short walk from the designated lot.
Festivalgoers can make the most of their day at the festival by turning it into a complete weekend getaway. Buellton offers a variety of accommodations to suit every preference, from modern and charming boutique hotels such as Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn, Sideways Inn, Flying Flags RV Resort, and Hotel Hygge, all within walking distance of the festival, to familiar, national brands including the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott and the Hampton Inn and Suites. For additional information, check out the Discover Buellton website: https://discoverbuellton.com.
For event information and to purchase tickets, visit https://buelltonwineandchilifestival.com/ or call the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at (805)688-7829.
