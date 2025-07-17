County Health Centers Maintain Access For All, Regardless Of Citizenship Status
Below is a press release from The County of Santa Barbara Health Department regarding their commitment to the community regardless of citizenship status
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) wants to reassure our community that no proof of citizenship is required to receive care at any of our five health centers throughout the county. We continue to operate under our current policies and procedures, providing safe, equitable, and confidential services to all patients as we do not inquire about immigration status.
While recent federal policy announcements have caused concern and confusion for many in our community, we want to emphasize that no formal implementation guidelines have been issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at this time. As such, there are no changes to the way our health centers operate or the services we provide.
“We are committed to serving every individual who walks through our doors with compassion and respect,” said Mouhanad Hammami, Director of County Health. “Public health depends on everyone feeling safe enough to seek care. Our health centers are safe places where patient privacy and rights are protected.”
County Health is actively exploring alternative ways to expand access to care for all families, especially our immigrant and indigenous communities. To better serve our communities, our health care centers offer a range of flexible and culturally responsive options, including a Walk-in Clinic in Santa Maria, Behavioral Health Telehealth appointments, and Mixteco voiceovers for our Mixteco-speaking populations.
If you have any concerns about attending your appointment in person due to recent events, please contact us. In some cases, we may be able to offer a phone appointment instead. County Health urges all community members to continue accessing the medical and preventive care services they need.
For more information about services and health center locations, please visit
https://www.countyofsb.org/2150/Health-Care-Centers or call the following health center near you.
Santa Maria Health Care Center
2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria, CA 93455
+1 805-346-7230
Lompoc Health Care Center
301 N R St, Lompoc, CA 93436
+1 805-737-6400
Santa Barbara Health Care Center
345 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
+1 805-681-5488
Franklin Health Care Center
1136 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
+1 805-568-2099
Carpinteria Health Care Center
931 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
+1 805-560-1050
Traducción al Español
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Santa Bárbara (County Health) quiere asegurar a nuestra comunidad que no se requiere prueba de ciudadanía para recibir atención en cualquiera de nuestros cinco centros de salud en todo el condado. Seguimos funcionando bajo nuestras pólizas y procedimientos actuales, proporcionando servicios seguros, equitativos y confidenciales a todos los pacientes ya que no preguntamos sobre el estatus migratorio.
Aunque los recientes anuncios legislativos federales han causado preocupación y confusión para muchos en nuestra comunidad, queremos enfatizar que hasta hoy el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de los Estados Unidos (HHS, por sus siglas en inglés) no ha publicado guías para implementación.
«Nos comprometemos a atender con compasión y respeto a todas las personas que cruzan nuestras puertas», dijo Mouhanad Hammami, director del Departamento de Salud, «La salud publica depende de que todos sientan lo suficiente seguro para buscar atención médica Nuestros centros de salud son lugares seguros donde la privacidad y los derechos de los pacientes están protegidos.»
County Health está explorando activamente maneras alternativas de expandir acceso a la atención médica para todas las familias, especialmente nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes e indígenas. Para servir mejor a nuestra comunidad, nuestros centros de salud ofrecen una gama de opciones flexibles y culturalmente sensibles, incluso una clínica sin cita previa en Santa Maria, citas de telesalud de salud conductual y locuciones en mixteco para nuestras poblaciones de habla mixteca.
Si le preocupa asistir a su cita en persona debido a los recientes eventos, póngase en contacto con nosotros. En algunos casos, podemos ofrecerle una cita telefónica. County Health insta a todos los miembros de la comunidad a seguir accediendo a los servicios de atención médica y preventiva que necesitan
Para más información sobre servicios y locales de los centros de salud, visite:
https://www.countyofsb.org/2150/Health-Care-Centers o llame al centro de salud más cercana.
Santa Maria Health Care Center
2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria, CA 93455
+1 805-346-7230
Lompoc Health Care Center
301 N R St, Lompoc, CA 93436
+1 805-737-6400
Santa Barbara Health Care Center
345 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
+1 805-681-5488
Franklin Health Care Center
1136 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
+1 805-568-2099
Carpinteria Health Care Center
931 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
+1 805-560-1050
