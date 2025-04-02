Opera Santa Barbara announces 2025 – 2026 Season

Below is a press release from the Opera Santa Barbara regarding their 2025-2026 Season Schedule.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – April 2, 2025. Opera Santa Barbara builds on its recent success with a calling-card season that spans three centuries of the operatic repertoire. “After some timely right-sizing and refocusing on our mission, we are now entering the second year of completely sold-out shows”, said Artistic and General Director, Kostis Protopapas. “Audiences are loving our meticulously crafted operas in the intimate Lobero Theater, and we are looking forward to sharing another year of awe-inspiring music theatre with them.”

THE OPERAS

The season will open on November 7 and 9 with Pietro Mascagni’s CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA. The opera, a classic example of the Italian operatic style of verismo, explores life and tragedy in a 19th century Italian village. “Audiences loved our production of Pagliacci last fall, so following up with its operatic ‘twin’, Cavalleria Rusticana seemed like the natural next step”, said Protopapas. “In Pagliacci we updated the action to Italy in the 1940’s. With Cavalleria we are going back to a traditional production inspired by the Sicilian countryside. Cavalleria concentrates everything we love about Italian opera in 90 minutes.”

Three of the company’s biggest stars headline the cast: Sarah Saturnino, who made her OSB debut as Carmen in 2023, and has since appeared with the Metropolitan, Los Angeles, and Santa Fe opera companies, returns in the fateful role of Santuzza; Xavier Prado, the star of the company’s 2024 runaway hit Zorro returns as her reckless lover Turiddu; veteran dramatic baritone Todd Thomas, last seen on the Lobero stage in Il tabarro (2021) is Alfio, the enforcer of Sicilian vendetta. Kostis Protopapas conducts, and Layna Chianakas directs. The OSB Chorus under the direction of Tim Accurso is featured prominently in show-stopping choruses like the Easter Hymn.

On February 27 and March 1, 2026 OSB returns to baroque opera with the historical drama Caesar and Cleopatra. “Ever since the success of our Semele in 2022, fans have been asking for more Handel”, said Protopapas. “For them we are creating a new adaptation of one of the master’s greatest works.” Caesar and Cleopatra is an abridged version of Handel’s 1724 opera Giulio Cesare, based on events that took place in 48 BC, after the Roman Civil War and the Roman conquest of Egypt. The famous romance between the Roman Consul and the Egyptian Queen is front and center. Bass Colin Ramsey, the star of OSB’s recent The Marriage of Figaro takes on the role of Julius Caesar. Greek-American soprano Anastasia Malliaras makes her company debut as Cleopatra, the legendary queen of Egypt. The cast also includes countertenor Logan Tanner (Semele, 2022) and mezzo-soprano Kelly Guerra (Zorro, 2024). Pacific Opera Project’s Josh Shaw, a frequent guest at OSB, stages his first drama with the company, and Emily Senturia (Semele, 2022) conducts.

The season will close on May 1 and 3, 2026 with the California premiere of the 2005 American opera Elmer Gantry, by Robert Aldridge and Hershel Garfein. “I watched the world premiere of Elmer in Milwaukee in 2005, and conducted it in Tulsa in 2014”, said Protopapas.“In my opinion it is one of the most entertaining and accessible operas of the 21st century so far, and I’ve been working on a new production at OSB for many years.” The opera is based on the 1927 satirical novel by Sinclair Lewis, follows the exploits of a womanizing salesman turned tent evangelist in early 20th century small-town America. Burt Lancaster famously portrayed Elmer Gantry in the eponymous 1960 movie, in a performance that earned him his first Oscar.

The role of Elmer in OSB’s production is taken up by former Chrisman Studio Artist baritone Evan Bravos, who most recently starred in the company’s As One in 2022, and headlined the cast of the Music Academy of the West’s production of Cold Mountain in 2019. Co-starring as Sharon Falconer, a role inspired by the Los Angeles-based radio evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson, is another Chrisman Studio alumna and OSB favorite artist, mezzo soprano Christina Pezzarossi. Protopapas conducts a new production directed by Tara Faircloth (La traviata, 2022, La rondine, 2017.)

Opera Santa Barbara also announced two recent upgrades made to improve audience experience at its performances: the English translation seen above the stage is now displayed with LED technology for enhanced readability. Bathroom lines will be shorter during intermissions with the addition of restroom stalls near the Lobero Courtyard for the use of donors who attend the company’s Impresario receptions.

Season ticket packages and tickets to individual shows are now available through the Lobero Theatre Box Office. Current ticket prices start at $39, and increase with demand. The current prices are guaranteed through April 30, 2025. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are able to offer tickets at prices dramatically lower than if ticket revenue were to cover production costs,” said Protopapas. “Patrons who buy their tickets early get the best prices, and ensure that they will have a seat at our sold-out shows.”

SEASON TICKETS

Current (24|25) season ticket holder seats are reserved until June 1

New season ticket packages can be purchased at any time

Season tickets purchased before June 1 are refundable through September 30

OSB patrons are encouraged to renew before April 30 in order to secure the lowest prices.

Lobero Theatre seating charts, pricing, and ticket policies can be found here.

The company advises patrons to only purchase tickets through the Lobero Theatre Box Office, and not through third-party vendors.

FREE STUDENT MATINEES AND YOUTH TICKETS

Opera Santa Barbara will offer free student matinee performances of Caesar and Cleopatra and/or Elmer Gantry subject to school schedules. Interested teachers and school administrators can contact Tim Accurso at tim@operasb.org.

Young people ages 8-18 receive free admission to all OSB performances. Some conditions apply. Information can be found here. Parents are welcome to inquire about the content and age-appropriateness of each opera at info@operasb.org.