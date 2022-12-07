Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

The newest member of our team and new to journalism, Andrew grew-up in Bakersfield, California before moving to Virginia where he received his B. A. in Government and International Relations with a minor in History from George Mason University.

After a variety of jobs including serving as an enlisted U. S. Navy sailor, a bartender and as a supplemental instructor/tutor at a community college, Andrew got his M. A. in History from CSU East Bay.

Andrew has been fascinated by news and international relations his entire life and is perpetually passionate about better understanding the world we share.

Recent Stories