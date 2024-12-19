Santa Barbara Rescue Mission hosts annual Christmas Feast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission hosted its annual Christmas Feast & Giveaway on Thursday.

More than a hundred people experiencing homelessness and hunger came together to enjoy a festive feast of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, and pumpkin pie.

The food was prepared and served by volunteers. Guests said they appreciated the free meal.

"Love it, it's just wonderful, glad to be here," said Monique Jones from Little Rock, Arkansas.

"I think it's super sweet," said Jessica Johnson from Santa Barbara, "I volunteered before, but this time, since my friend is in town, I came to participate on the other side of it. It's a really good dinner!"

After the meal, guests were able to pick out some brand-new items such as warm clothing, shoes, personal care kits, and socks.

“The Christmas Feast and Giveaway is a time to not only provide a hot meal, but also remind our guests that they are cared for and valued,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

The Christmas Giveaway was organized by the Rescue Mission’s Women’s Auxiliary.