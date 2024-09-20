One805Live! fundraising concert featuring Pink and Kenny Loggins at Kevin Costner estate

CARPINTERIA, Calif - Tonight is the big night to support Santa Barbara County first responders, and have a lot of fun. The One805Live! concert gets underway Friday at 4 p.m. at Kevin Costner's estate in Carpinteria.

The event is a star studded gathering. Not only is Costner hosting, but Kevin Costner and Modern West will also perform.

Pink is the headliner. She's taking the stage with Dallas Green as You+Me. They made an album together as a folk duo in 2014. That should be fun.

Kenny Loggins will perform, and he's getting the "Heart of the Community" award.

The lowest priced ticket to get in here is $400. VIP offerings start at $1000. It all goes to a good cause, and the event appears to be a sell out.

Funds are dedicated to equipment for first responders as well as mental health counseling.

One805 has dispersed $2.7 million dollars in funding since its inception. Last year, they gave out nearly half a million.

All the Chiefs of first responder departments across Santa Barbara County are on the One805 advisory council. That includes fire, police, and the sheriff's department.

The Chiefs help make decisions on where the money goes.

For example, they've bought a generator for the Guadalupe fire and police station and Santa Barbara Police got a mobile command unit, and that's just to name a few.

Other artists on the stacked bill include Alan Parsons, Al Stewart, Joe Bonamassa, and Richard Marx.

The Santa Barbara Symphony is performing with some of the acts, which could add something special to the evening.

Last year we saw Oprah, Harry, Meghan, and Ellen.

Who knows who else we'll see Friday night?

Your News Channel Anchor Scott Hennessee will have live reports from the event throughout the evening.

Check back here for video of the event later today.