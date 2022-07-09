Rotary Club’s Dolphin Dive makes a splash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Dolphin Dive Festival made a splash in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

It was intended to be an annual event until COVID happened.

The third festival took place in Chase Palm Park.

People bought or adopted rubber dolphins for $10 and let their kids decorate them before the races began.

People won prizes during races throughout the day.

Rotarian Oscar Zavala and his family bought fifty tickets and ended up winning the $2500 grand prize.

He plans to giving some of his winnings back to Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

All the money raised helps the club support youth events including its leadership scholarships and Camp Whittier fire repairs.

The festival included music, food and games.

For club information visit rotarydistrict5240.org