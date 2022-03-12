Free pop-up laundry service offered in Santa Barbara on Saturday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With rising gas prices and threats of a rise in inflation, the Laundry Project hopes to bring a glimmer of financial relief to Santa Barbara locals with a free pop-up laundry service on Saturday afternoon.
Current Initiatives, a non-profit organization started in Florida, said organizers will wash and dry about 250 loads of laundry, free of cost from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
The event will take place at the Wash & Fun Laundromat located at 1331 San Andres Street.
Program organizers said they expect to clean roughly a ton of socks, sheets, towels, pants, shirts, blankets and anything else machine-washable for area residents in need of an emotional boost.
Current Initiatives said that Jushi Holdings, Inc. is the partnering sponsor with volunteers from Beyond/Hello assisting with laundry services.
Saturday's pop-up event is the second Laundry Project in Santa Barbara since Current and Jushi partnered to provide clean laundry to the community, according to event organizers.
"Clean laundry is not just an on-going financial burden for many families but is also a contributing factor to overall health and wellness," wrote Jason Sowell, Executive Director/President of Current Initiatives. "The Laundry Project is committed to doing what they can to bolster one’s well-being by easing the financial burden for those forced to choose between feeding their family or cleaning their clothes."
For more on the Laundry Project program, click here.
To learn more about Current Initiatives, click here to visit the organization's website.
