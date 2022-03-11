Santa Maria small businesses owners, workers concerned as U.S. inflation increases to 7.9%

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report U.S inflation has increased by 7.9% in the last 12 months. This is concerning for small businesses in Santa Maria like Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Cafe.

"It definitely has been difficult," said co-owner of the small business Chrystal Trenado. "Small businesses have been really taken a hit for the last two years. It's been rough."

Trenado said she has not increased her prices, but that could change because the increase of gas prices and inflation has been impacting her business.

"We are evaluating it, we're trying to see if this is this gonna be long term increase or this is going to be a short term increase," said Trenado. "We sort of have to do it on an item by item basis."