Dos Pueblos High School student named one of Regeneron Science’s top 300 scholars in the nation

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Regeneron and Society for Science announced the annual Regeneron Science Talent Search's top 300 scholars on Thursday, and on the list was Dos Pueblos High School's very own Ryan Belkin.

Belkin, age 18, won his school $2,000 from this honor. Regeneron STS awarded Belkin for his project titled "Albuterol Extends Lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans."

Society for Science said RSTS selected their 300 scholars from 1,804 applications received from 603 high schools across 46 states and 8 other countries.

"Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists as demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendation," Regeneron STS said.

Regeneron STS said they will name 40 of these 300 scholars as Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists on January 20. The finalists will then compete in a week-long competition for more than $1.8 million in awards from March 10 to March 16.