New Train Service Could Be on Track This Spring on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - After a plan to go with a Metrolink addition to the train service in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties failed, a new option is about to get rolling in the next few months.

The targeted ridership is commuters, who are often part of the ongoing congestion during peak periods.

At the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), the members learned the Metrolink plan is not going to work as expected but they have been able to pivot.

Amtrak service is in line to have additional trains, especially where it's needed to get workers out of their cars and off the freeway.

An update on agreements to get the process rolling is in the final stages, after many years of planning.

LOSSAN handles the San Diego-Los Angeles- San Luis Obispo corridor – that's over 300 miles of train tracks.

Executive Director Jason Jewel said, "we are excited about the potential to bring expanded service not only to the Santa Barbara and Ventura county regions, but all the way up to San Luis Obispo and the entire corridor so we really think this is a great opportunity. "

Aaron Bonfilio with SBCAG said this solution came up quickly when Metrolink was out.

"In November they got the direction to proceed with that proposal and priorize it over other options," he said to the SBCAG board.

For commuters who are coming from Ventura county to Santa Barbara and Goleta every day, and who are fed up with freeway construction and traffic, this will save them on gas and wear and tear on their car.

A price for a monthly pass has not been worked out but it is expected to be around $150.

Jewel said, "additional train service is vitally important to be able to provide commuters a way to travel to get to where they need to go and provide alternative options from the 101."

The timing would be in line with the morning workers coming out of Ventura County around 6:30am -7:00am and have the final stop in Goleta before 8:30 a.m. There would be new options going south in the 2 o'clock hour and other choices later in the evening.

The upgraded train service plan is especially lining up for Goleta with its newest addition to the train stops on the Central Coast.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, "I look forward to having this happen sooner than later as soon as we can because we have a train station in Goleta now almost ready and we want to trains rolling through."

Union Pacific owns the tracks and is in line with adding the routes.

Agreements could be ready to put it all in motion in April with other service changes ahead.

Jewel said, "we are really excited to not only restore services, but also this proposal to possibly expand services throughout our corridor."

Adding more train options would reduce freeway traffic and for those traveling on day trips or longer vacations, they can go car free.

