Lots to see at SeaWorld in San Diego this summer

SAN DIEGO, Calif.-There’s plenty to see this summer at SeaWorld in San Diego.

There are adorable puffins and penguins, dolphins, a reef parade and more.

News Channel weekend anchor Tracy Lehr played hooky to take her UC San Diego grad to SeaWorld after graduation when she found out she hadn’t visited during her four years of college in San Diego.

"I think it is a really good way for kids to learn how to live and interact with animals," said Josilynn de Martino, "I thought it was a really fun day.”

They ran into UCSD alumni, too, including Stefani Von Huben who studied the dolphins and other marine life rescued by SeaWorld over the years.

"I majored in cognitive science (Class of 2001) and actually did cognitive science and dolphin cognition with my mentor of cognitive science at UCSD," said Von Huben, "I keep coming back, because of the connection we have created since then and the human and animal bond and cognition and what makes us click and why and how."

She hopes the experience keeps grads and others coming back as well.

"The Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI) is dear to my heart, thriving oceans for a better tomorrow, there is nothing better than that connection and it keeps me coming back and I love it," said Von Huben.

Visitors should get ready to be splashed if they sit in the first ten rows of some of the shows and on some rides.

And don't forget to look up at night.

SeaWorld puts on an Enchanted Fireworks Show every night in the summer.

For more information visit https://seaworld.com and https://hswri.org