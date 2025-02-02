Mammoth offers refuge from smoke, wind and fires

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif.-A Mammoth Lakes sign along the road reads "Lifting LA Up With Love."

The resort known for attracting skiers from around the world has become a refuge for those impacted by wind, smoke and fires.

“I have seen a lot of people coming, a lot of customers evacuating from the fires," said Rental Tech Lara Bernardi," They are pretty sad about the situation but grateful for being here”

Evacuees are hitting the slopes for fresh air and a break from the trauma.

Some lost friends, homes, schools, businesses and large portions of their neighborhoods.

Patty Phillips recalled how L.A. Fire Captain Malcolm Dicks saved her and her dog, Koda, when her car got caught on a cliff, stuck on a boulder as she tried to escape from the flames heading towards her Malibu home that is somehow still standing.

"I was laying on my horn, knowing that nobody could see me and he heard my horn," said Phillips, " and that is how they found me and every time I tried to open my door the embers were coming in and the fire was below my car and that I escaped alive and my dog escaped is due to Malcolm Dicks, he risked his life to save mine."

A Ventura County couple headed to Mammoth during one of many Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

"Basically we came to get away from the stress we have during the fires from Ventura and Pacific Palasades, said Barbara Zarakowski,

Her husband Zbignew Zarakowski said Edison had been closing off the power.

They came up to enjoy the view and people watch.

They didn't bring gear, but visitors can always rent.

Evacuees and their friends appreciate everything Mammoth has to offer, from fast chairs to fresh snow, with more in the forecast.

Each day on the slopes is usually followed by "apres ski" or after skiing fun.

People from up and down the coast are sharing stories and making memories in a mountain resort that is like a home away from home whenever needed.

For more information on Mammoth getaways visit https://www.mammothmountain.com