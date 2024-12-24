Busy holiday travel period expected to fill local roadways and airports

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The busy holiday travel period is now underway and is expected to have a big impact on Central Coast roadways and at local airports over the next several days.

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA), nearly 10 million Southern Californians will travel 50 miles or more from their home over the year-end holiday period, which runs from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Nationwide, AAA says about 120 million will travel at least 50 miles from home over the same period, a record-breaking amount.

AAA also projects 90% of holiday travelers will be driving to their destinations, making it by far and away the most popular mode of transportation.

While most travelers will drive to their holiday destinations, millions more will take to the air, filling airports both locally and nationally.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it expects to screen about 40 million people during the holiday period running through Jan. 2.

In an effort to help keep roadway travelers safe, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will begin its maximum enforcement period on Tuesday night.

"Our department is putting out as many officers as possible to be out there, not only to maximum enforce the laws here, but to make sure that people are getting to their destination safely," said Officer Josh Thomas of the CHP Santa Maria office. "It's not just about enforcing the laws, but helping stranded motorists, and ultimately just getting to our family and friends."

Potentially complicating travel this week is the weather in the immediate future.

While it has been sunny and mostly clear on Monday morning and afternoon before the fog rolled in during the early evening hours, rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, which could make getting around a bit more challenging.

"It looks like we're going to get a little bit of a weather system coming in the entire state," said Thomas "If you are traveling, you need distance between cars and give the tires a quick check for pressure, and leave 15 minutes early. It's all about just leaving a little bit earlier. That way you're not rushing to get where you want to go."