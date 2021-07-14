Road trips are all the rage this summer

Travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Road trips are rebounding even faster than air travel.

That's keeping the American Automobile Club's Santa Barbara branch busy.

Branch manager Chris Olvera said, "86 percent of the people during July 4th weekend took a road trip. We anticipate that to increase, even as the summer progresses, so little things like trip tics have increased ten times since 2019, and our road trips are even higher than pre-pandemic numbers."

TripTiKs are highlighted excursion maps.

Some people like Harold Dodge are still mulling over their destination.

He plans to ride his motorcycle and wants to make sure he can find cool places to stop if it gets too hot.

Lynn McKernan and Carl Carlson are traveling in an air conditioned RV and said it's a lot hotter where they are from in Arizona than California.

They are parking at the Earl Warren Showgrounds while visiting family.

AAA recommends making sure your transportation is well-maintained before hitting the road.

People planning trips should keep in mind the current spike fuel prices and the shortage of rental cars.

