Airline travel takes off despite recommendations to stay at home

Travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some people dropped their loved ones off and kissed them goodbye at the Santa Barbara Airport on Monday.

Airline passengers will join millions of people flying for business and pleasure this Thanksgiving week.

The Associated Press is reporting that a million Americans a day packed planes over the weekend and more are expected to fly before the holiday.

About 3 million people went through security checkpoints.

Regular travelers said airports haven't been this busy since March.

Airports and airlines have implemented safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Santa Barbara parking lots appear to be filling up, but the lobby is not as busy as it has been in previous pre-pandemic years before Thanksgiving.