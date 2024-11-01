Join the Conversation with your NewsChannel through Viafoura

You can share your thoughts and join in on the conversation with your NewsChannel through the digital commenting platform, Viafoura.

The Viafoura platform utilizes AI driven algorithm to connect KEYT with audiences, all while maintaining a civil forum for conversation. You can share your comments, thoughts, or questions with the KEYT News Team on the latest headlines.

This interactive feature is available on the KEYT website and mobile app.

The bell icon at the bottom right side of your page allows you view the most active conversations across our web articles.

By creating an account with Viafoura you have access to features such as: Personalized profile that allows you to create a site avatar and keep track of your personal engagement history.

Personalized news feed that allows you to follow favorite authors and/or topics.

Browser notifications to let you know when another commenter has responded to a thread you’re following.

Never miss a notification when there is breaking news, a Weather Alert Day, or a local event livestream.

News Channel 3 will utilize Viafoura’s AI driven algorithm to monitor and moderate comments. We reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to delete any misinformation or other content that fails to meet our Community Guidelines.

You can find a complete list of our Community Guidelines here: https://www.npgco.com/community-guidelines/

You will need to sign up for Viafoura to leave comments on issues such as politics, sports, crime, community events, local news, and much more!

You can the find the active chats at the bottom of all our web articles.