MLK Day Comes with Free State Park Admission

SANTA BARARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Central Coast State Parks are expected to be busier today with a benefit to go along with the celebration of the national holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the fee-free day to park and beach users after it was deleted by President Donald Trump.

In California, that will be free access at more than 200 participating locations. A message was posted on social media.

"I’m encouraging all Californians to get outside on MLK Day, spend time in nature, reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, and reaffirm our commitment to advancing civil rights for all," the Governor said.

On the Central Coast the sites will include La Purisima State Park and Mission, Carpinteria State Beach, Emma Wood State Beach, El Capitan Beach and Refugio Beach.

