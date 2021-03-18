Skip to Content
Coastal Commission meeting to decide future of Oceano Dunes, could decide to end off-road riding

File photo of Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

OCEANO, Calif. -- The California Coastal Commission is meeting Thursday is a highly-anticipated hearing that could ultimately decide the fate of the long-debated future of the Oceano Dunes.

A Coastal Commission staff report recommends the start park phase out off-off-highway vehicles (OHV) within a five-year period.

However, the California Department of Parks and Recreation released a plan earlier this year that would not only continue OHV use at the park, but add other amenities as well, such create a new entrance to the riding area, new OHV trails, a staging area, OHV safety education, and a campground that accommodates RVs and toy haulers.

The California Coastal Commission hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Click here to view the meeting live.

Dave Alley

