Housing Authority Makes Progress on Valentine Road Apartments Project in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura is getting ready to share the construction progress of the Valentine Road Apartments in Ventura.

This is an affordable housing development serving Ventura County.

Located on 5818 Valentine Road, Valentine Road Apartments is the largest Homekey initiative in Ventura County to date – grant funding awarded to sustain and rapidly expand housing for persons experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

The project received $32 million in state funding alongside support from the City of Ventura, County of Ventura, and additional funding partners.

The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura is transforming a former 142-room La Quinta Inn into 134 studio apartments.

The apartments are being built for those experiencing homelessness.

In addition to housing, this development offers residents access to on-site supportive services designed to help them thrive.

The project has reached a major milestone of 63 apartments that are now move-in ready.

Construction has begun on the remaining two buildings.

All 134 units are expected to be completed by the end of January.

For more information on the Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura, visit www.hacityventura.org.

