Leaders Break Ground on New 55+ Community Development in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The need for affordable housing on the Central Coast is a problem of high saturation in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

One demographic the shortage affects is active adults over the age of 55, as the accommodations aging adults need begin to increase and intensify.

Over the last several years, Coastal Community Builders has been building several affordable housing sites on the Central Coast, and Santa Maria city leaders held a golden-shovel groundbreaking Friday morning.

The location of Bellecrest is ideal for those in their fifties and older, as it is merely a few blocks from Marian Medical Center.

This will be a gated community with single-family homes, a clubhouse, pool, and certain amenities catered to those getting on in years.

Coastal Community Builders has a process in place to make the processing of cashing out your current home and purchasing a home at Bellecrest a smooth one.

With six months of site work before the construction of homes, a grand opening is expected about a year from now.

