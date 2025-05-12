Sanctuary Centers’ New Building Project reaches Halfway Mark in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara is getting closer to making its latest initiative a reality.

This transformative community project brings 34 units of affordable, supportive housing together with a state-of-the-art 4,500 square foot integrated health clinic, all under one roof.

This project directly addresses the critical shortage of affordable housing and the urgent need for timely, accessible behavioral health care.

The center’s team says the timing couldn’t be more urgent, as Santa Barbara’s rates of serious mental illness are nearly triple the national average.

Sanctuary Centers, which has served the region since 1976, has seen these challenges up close for decades.

This project is their answer.

They believe this isn’t about quick fixes. It’s about removing barriers for people who’ve been turned away too many times.

Once open, the building will become a living example of what happens when health care, housing, and human connection work together, side-by-side.

The next step is crews will be installing the fourth floor of housing with one more floor to go after that.