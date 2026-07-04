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Holidays

Small Town Montecito Goes Big for the Fourth of July

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today at 8:15 pm
Published 8:33 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) – Saturday was a big day, not only for the nation, but also for the community of Montecito as they celebrated 30 years of the Village 4th of July Parade.

This year, they "partied like it was 1776!" Commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary, with what is known as the "World's Shortest Parade." Community members, local organizations, first responders, and even local elected leaders took part in the tiny parade – making the 0.3 mile trek down San Ysidro Road to Lower Manning Park.

There, the fun continued with live music, local food vendors, games, and more.

The beloved event is thrown every year by the Montecito Community Foundation and the Montecito Association.

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Article Topic Follows: Holidays

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Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

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