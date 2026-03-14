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St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates Leprechaun Spirit

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 9:18 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) People celebrated Saint Patrick's Day on the Saturday before the holiday at the "County Ventura St. Patrick's Day Parade"

Downtown Ventura hosted the parade.

Highlights included Irish dancers who stopped often to perform for fans and judges.

A green pig named Shamhock! appeared at the end of parade.

Some Irish people consider the pig an insult, while others embrace it.

Organizers chose the theme "Catch the Leprechaun Spirit!

"The thing that is so wonderful about it is that everyone turns out to be Irish today, so we just have so much fun celebrating being Irish, the heritage the culture, the fun and those of us who actually have some Irish in us can relate even better," said Leslie Cornejo who serves on the Santa Paula City Council and the Ventura County Fair Board.

Former Ventura Mayor Brian Brennan served as Grand Marshall.

Former Grand Marshall Mary Osborne took part with her newborn and her husband behind the wheel of the her Mary Osborne Surf Academy truck.

The parade also included, classic cars, farm equipment, horses, pageant winners, marching bands and bands performing on floats.

The Saint Patrick's Day Parade started on Lincoln Dr. and ended on Fir Street due to the Main Street closure that is still in place.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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