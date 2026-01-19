Ventura County Martin Luther King Jr. Day began with Freedom March in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) Ventura County’s 40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day began with a Freedom March.

Hundreds of people of all ages walked from Plaza Park to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center where they were welcomed by the Oxnard High School Marching Swarm led by Andre Spence.

“It's important that we keep the tradition alive, you know, Dr. Kings tradition and his memory and his legacy will live forever hopefully and it’s important these kids know about it. In 2026 the culture seems to be on he decline and we need to build awareness and that is why we are here, said Spence.

The program called “A Living Legacy: Cultivating Compassion and Justice “ followed.

Dr. Gaye Theresa Johnson served as the keynote speaker.

The UCSB professor is the director of the Blum Center on Poverty, Inequality and Democracy.

For more information visit https://www.mlkventuracounty.com